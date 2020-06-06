Russia, Netherlands, Australia to continue consultations on MH17 crash - diplomat

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russia, the Netherlands and Australia will continue consultations on the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crash, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with TASS.

According to him, consultations "will be [continued], they have nothing to do with the trial [underway in the Netherlands]." Grushko added that there were plans to hold trilateral consultations via video link.

MH17 crash

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, a Boeing-777 passenger plane travelling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, was shot down over Ukraine’s eastern region of Donetsk on July 17, 2014. The crash killed all the 283 passengers and 15 crewmembers. There were nationals of ten states among the dead.

The Joint Investigation Team comprises representatives of the Netherlands, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia and Ukraine.

In June 2019, the JIT announced that it had identified four suspects involved in the crash (three Russian nationals and one Ukrainian). A trial against them began in the Netherlands on March 9, 2020.

Russian authorities have repeatedly questioned the Joint Investigation Team’s conclusions and emphasized its reluctance to take Russia’s arguments into account.