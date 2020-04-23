Russia places US-based Project Harmony on list of undesirable organizations

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Justice has placed a US non-governmental organization Project Harmony on the list of undesirable organizations. The ministry informed that the organization was financing the Center for Development of Social Initiatives "Proyectoria," which is considered a foreign agent in the Russian Federation.

Project Harmony is the 22nd organization on the list published on the website of the Russian Ministry of Justice. On April 22, the Russian Prosecutor General’s office ruled to deem its activity undesirable on the territory of Russia.

On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Justice placed "Proyectoria" on the list of foreign agents. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office informed TASS that the organization had received funding from abroad.