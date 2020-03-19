Putin calls on Russian officials ‘to be ready for any scenario’ due to spread of COVID-19

SEVASTOPOL, March 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Russian officials to be ready for any scenario due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Acting Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev informed the president that 77 people had been placed under medical supervision in Sevastopol, and eight had been taken to hospital on suspicion of the novel coronavirus. "So far, there are no confirmed cases, but we are checking just in case," Razvozhaev said.