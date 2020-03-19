Putin calls on Russian officials ‘to be ready for any scenario’ due to spread of COVID-19

SEVASTOPOL, March 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Russian officials to be ready for any scenario due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Acting Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev informed the president that 77 people had been placed under medical supervision in Sevastopol, and eight had been taken to hospital on suspicion of the novel coronavirus. "So far, there are no confirmed cases, but we are checking just in case," Razvozhaev said.
"We need to be ready for any scenario, so you’re doing the right thing," Putin responded.
In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. On March 11, WHO officially characterized the situation with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as a pandemic. The disease has spread to over 140 countries. According to latest reports, over 210,000 people have been infected with the virus globally, and about 8,500 have died. There are 147 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia as of March 18.