Ruling of Russia’s Constitutional Court on amendments bill enters into force immediately

ST. PETERSBURG, March 16. /TASS/. The ruling of the Russian Constitutional Court on the constitutional amendments bill proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin is final. It will enter into force immediately, the Russian Constitutional Court informed on Monday.
