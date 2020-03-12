Russia to temporary close border with Italy from March 13 over coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russia will impose a temporary entry ban for Italians and other foreigners arriving in Russia from Italy in a bid to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, as follows from the government resolution issued on Thursday.
According to the resolution, the ban will be imposed from 00:00 Moscow time on March 13, 2020.
The ban will not be applicable to citizens of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states, aircraft crews, members of official delegations and holders of residence permits.
The Russian interior ministry and its territorial divisions were instructed to suspend the issuance of entry invitations to people staying or living in Italy and permits for the use of Italian nationals as labor migrants. The foreign ministry was instructed to suspend visa issuance to the above mentioned categories of people and notify the Iranian side about these measures.
Italy has the highest number of coronavirus cases outside China. According to the latest update, the number of coronavirus cases in that country has exceeded 12,000, with more than 800 coronavirus-associated deaths. As many as 1,045 patients have recovered.
A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from more than 100 countries and territories, including Russia. Outside China, the worst affected countries are Italy, South Korea and Iran.
The World Health Organization says that the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 118,000, with about 4,300 deaths. The WHO has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.