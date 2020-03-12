Russia to temporary close border with Italy from March 13 over coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russia will impose a temporary entry ban for Italians and other foreigners arriving in Russia from Italy in a bid to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, as follows from the government resolution issued on Thursday.

According to the resolution, the ban will be imposed from 00:00 Moscow time on March 13, 2020.

The ban will not be applicable to citizens of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states, aircraft crews, members of official delegations and holders of residence permits.

The Russian interior ministry and its territorial divisions were instructed to suspend the issuance of entry invitations to people staying or living in Italy and permits for the use of Italian nationals as labor migrants. The foreign ministry was instructed to suspend visa issuance to the above mentioned categories of people and notify the Iranian side about these measures.