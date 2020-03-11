Russia will temporarily restrict flights to and from Italy, Germany, Spain, France

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russia will temporarily restrict air service with Italy, Germany, Spain and France starting March 13, Russia’s task force for combating the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) told reporters on Wednesday.

"[A decision was made] to temporarily restrict passenger flights from the territory of Russia to and from the territory of the Italian Republic, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Kingdom of Spain, the French Republic," the message informs.

Russian air carriers will only operate flights from Moscow Sheremetyevo Terminal F to Rome, Munich, Berlin, Frankfurt am Main, Madrid, Barcelona and Paris. Earlier on Wednesday, Aeroflot announced mass suspension of flights to these countries.