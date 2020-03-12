Putin, Erdogan discuss situation in Idlib and agreements reached in Moscow

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed the situation in Idlib and the implementation of agreements reached in Moscow on March 5, the Kremlin press service informed on Thursday.

The message informs that the call was held at the initiative of Russia.

"They have discussed the issues related to the implementation of the agreements reached during the Russian-Turkish top-level meeting in Moscow on March 5. They were pleased to note a considerable reduction of tensions in the Idlib de-escalation zone," the press service informed.