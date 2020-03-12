Putin, Erdogan discuss situation in Idlib and agreements reached in Moscow

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed the situation in Idlib and the implementation of agreements reached in Moscow on March 5, the Kremlin press service informed on Thursday.
The message informs that the call was held at the initiative of Russia.
"They have discussed the issues related to the implementation of the agreements reached during the Russian-Turkish top-level meeting in Moscow on March 5. They were pleased to note a considerable reduction of tensions in the Idlib de-escalation zone," the press service informed.
The sides have also reaffirmed the importance of joint efforts, namely between the Russian and Turkish defense ministries, "with the aim of ensuring a sustainable ceasefire and further stabilization." The leaders have agreed to maintain "regular dialogue at various levels, including personal contacts."
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved a ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib province and other measures aimed to regulate the situation in the region during the talks in Moscow on March 5. All hostilities in Idlib must be stopped on the entire line of contact starting March 6, the declaration signed on the outcomes of the meeting informs. Starting March 15, Russia and Turkey will begin joint patrolling on the M4 motorway in Syria, along which a security corridor will be created. Moscow and Ankara have confirmed their commitment to maintaining Syria’s sovereignty, agreeing to continue the decisive fight against terrorism.