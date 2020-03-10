Zelensky’s claim Ukrainians alone liberated Auschwitz is nonsense — Putin

"We all know this is nonsense. We know what it is based on… This is about today's political landscape," the president pointed out.

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s statement that it was Ukrainians who liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp is nonsense based on today’s political landscape, Russian President Vladimir Putin told TASS in an interview for the project entitled "20 Questions with Vladimir Putin".

Putin added that attempts to distort history were "a slap in the face" of those who had fought against Nazism. "I know how people feel in their hearts. Those who took up arms to battle Nazism. This is a slap in the face to them," he said. According to the head of state, "they are just afraid to open their mouth because they know they will immediately be subjected to intimidation." "But Ukraine’s incumbent president wants to look good for Poland’s current government, and in my opinion, this is a terrible mistake," Putin added.

He noted that he was okay with the fact that Poland’s authorities had not invited him to events commemorating the liberation of the Auschwitz camp. "So what?" he said.

When addressing an event marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, Zelensky said that the camp had been freed by the 100th Lvov Division of the First Ukrainian Front.

Episode 10 of the video interview is available at https://putin.tass.ru/en.