Putin, Erdogan may hold talks in Moscow on March 5 or 6 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, could hold a meeting in Moscow on March 5 or 6, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The issue of a possible summit meeting was indeed discussed today. The meeting between President Putin and President Erdogan in Moscow on March 5 or 6 is being worked out at the moment. In other words, the next week," he said.

The Russian and Turkish presidents held phone talks on Friday, focusing on the urgency of extra measures to normalize the situation in northwestern Syria. The Kremlin press office said that the sides agreed "to speed up corresponding consultations between agencies and to work out the possibility of a summit meeting in the near future."