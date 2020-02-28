Putin, Erdogan discuss Syria’s Idlib over the phone

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have held a phone call on Friday, during which they hashed over the implementation of the agreements on Syria’s Idlib, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed.

"Today, a phone call between presidents Putin and Erdogan has been held at the initiative of the Turkish leader. The talks were detailed. They discussed the need to do everything possible to implement the original agreements on the de-escalation zone [in Idlib]," he said.