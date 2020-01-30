Putin can opt not to sign constitutional amendments if citizens don’t back them

KRASNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, January 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed that he can decide against signing the bill on constitutional amendments into law if citizens do not support it at a nationwide law.

"It is necessary that people arrive at polling stations of this vote and say whether they want this change or not, that citizens of our country be that ultimate authority which either accepts this bill on amendments or rejects it," he said at a meeting with public figures.

"And only after people make their voices heard, I will sign or not sign it," Putin added.

At the same time, he recalled that it is only necessary to pass the bill in parliament and gather the specified number of approvals from regional authorities to adopt the proposed constitutional amendments. "However, I believe that the ordinary procedure in this case for them to enter into force is not enough," he concluded.