Russian delegation to PACE to propose declaration condemning attempts at WWII revisionism

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The Russian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will present a draft declaration during the assembly’s winter session condemning the attempts to revise WWII history, head of the delegation Pyotr Tolstoy said on Thursday.

"We plan to offer our colleagues - European MPs - to approve a declaration that condemns the attempts to destroy burial sites and memorials of war heroes, which is taking place currently in some Eastern European states, attempts to rewrite history and cast doubt on the victory of the USSR and its allies in the Second World War," Tolstoy said.