New cabinet of ministers will become government of economic breakthrough — RDIF

DAVOS, January 21. /TASS/. The new cabinet of ministers will become a government of economic breakthrough, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

"We see that very successful, effective ministers kept their positions in the government. New people also came who have made significant achievements in their previous positions," Dmitriev said. "The previous government managed to achieve macroeconomic stability and create conditions for growth. The new government will become a government of economic breakthrough and will, of course, focus on growth, increasing investment and speeding up the implementation of national projects — that is, on the implementation of those tasks that the president outlined in his Address to the Federal Assembly. We think that such measures may increase Russia's economic growth from 2% to 3% already next year, in 2021," he added.

On January 15, the Russian government resigned after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed making amendments to the Russian Constitution in his Address to the Federal Assembly. On the next day, the Russian State Duma put forward the candidacy of the Federal Tax Service head Mikhail Mishustin for the position of the prime minister.

On Tuesday, Putin has appointed the new cabinet of ministers.