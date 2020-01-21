Putin appoints deputies to Russian prime minister

MOSCOW, January 21./TASS/. In a decree on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Dmitry Grigorenko, Yuri Trutnev, Viktoria Abramchenko, Yuri Borisov, Tatyana Golikova, Alexei Overchuk, Marat Khusnullin and Dmitry Chernyshenko as deputies to the prime minister.

Grigorenko also becomes chief of the government staff. Trutnev has remained presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District.

The new government, that previously had ten deputies to the prime minister, will now have nine ones.