{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Outgoing PM Dmitry Medvedev's most memorable quotes

Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev-led government tendered its resignation on January 15; Medvedev has chaired the Russian Cabinet since May 8, 2012
© Dmitriy Astakhov/POOL/TASS
Read also
Russian government resigns

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev-led government tendered its resignation on January 15. Medvedev has chaired the Russian Cabinet since May 8, 2012. He has been in office for seven years and eight months.

TASS has compiled a collection of Dmitry Medvedev’s brightest remarks on various subjects made over the period of his premiership.

 

About Vladimir Putin and himself

"In everyday life we are just friends. Possibly few will believe this, but it is true that we are not competitors, but close associates and friends. It’s been so for 20 years. Otherwise I would’ve never made a political career in Moscow… Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and yours truly are both responsible people. We are pragmatic politicians and not daydreamers, we should proceed from the understanding of what is the easiest way of achieving the declared political aims." (at a meeting with supporters in Moscow on October 15, 2001).

 

About political career

"I’m still a young politician. I’ve not ruled out running again if that's of interest to the people and I’m not planning to leave politics in the near future. If people are tired of me and say goodbye to me then I'll start writing my memoirs." (in an interview to The Times, UK, in July 2012).

 

About criticism

"May everybody feel free to criticize President Putin and Prime Minister Medvedev. The way I see it, this is what democracy is all about, an absolutely normal situation. It will go on like this in the social networks." (at a joint news conference with Finland’s Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen on November 14, 2012).

 

About rumors of resignation

"I’m still a more seasoned fighter than many of my comrades. I told them [members of the government — TASS]: "Guys, take it easy, keep working, because sooner or later you will all be fired. This is how life works." (in the program Central Television on the NTV channel on May 26, 2013).

 

About subordination

"Colleagues, there can be no democracy. Here, there’s only one boss, it’s me, and you all will speak when I tell you it’s your turn." (at a meeting on road safety on March 29, 2013).

 

"Very often ... at the end of a government meeting, when there are no media in the room anymore (generally I ask all those invited to leave, thanking them for their participation, and leave only the members of the government), I brief them on the right way to understand the ‘party’s policy’, as it was often said in Soviet times. In other words, I point out certain shortcomings in their work." (in the program Talk with Dmitry Medvedev on December 5, 2019).

 

About party affiliation

"Party membership cards need to be upgraded. <...> It would be even cooler to plant a chip under the skin, so that no party member should have a chance to escape anywhere ... Then it would immediately be clear where this or that party member stopped for the night." (from a speech at a meeting of the General Council of the United Russia party on May 26, 2012).

 

About the search for sources of government revenue

"We need, perhaps, not extraordinary, but generally new ideas about where to get the money from." (at a government meeting on the long-term tariff policy on rail transport on August 6, 2012).

 

About lack of budget money

"There just isn’t any money now… You hold on there. Best wishes! Cheers! And take care!" (at a meeting with local residents in Feodosiya on May 23, 2016).

 

About people’s incomes

"The most important thing is the well-being of the people and their feelings. If they understand that their incomes are stable or  even better — grow, then that’s good. If they think that their material well-being is deteriorating, it’s very bad, it’s an alarming signal for the state." (in the program Talk with Dmitry Medvedev on December 5, 2019).

 

About the most difficult decision

"One of the most difficult decisions for me and the government and for the president of the country was the decision on the pension reform. It’s very complicated, nervous, in some ways involving uneasy expectations. Frankly, I didn’t want to make such a decision, it’s absolutely clear. But it had to be adopted, so that our economy could develop and our people live in normal conditions. To let the financial system work and prevent it from choking. It was one of the most difficult and dramatic decisions." (in the program Talk with Dmitry Medvedev on December 5, 2019).

 

About the development of competition

"Many of the people who have been taking seats at this desk for decades (of the Russian government — TASS) are not interested in any competition simply because they defend the position of their industry, but it should not be so. Therefore, if we are to press for competition in earnest, we need to start struggling with ourselves." (at a meeting of the Open Government on June 27, 2012).

 

About privatization

"It doesn’t matter what color the cat is, as long as it catches mice. Regarding privatization, it doesn’t matter who the buyer is, provided good money is paid." (in the program Talk with Dmitry Medvedev on December 15, 2016).

 

About relations with Ukraine

"Whatever the Ukrainian rulers may say, the blackout [the termination of electricity supplies to Crimea from Ukraine — TASS] is nothing but genocide. It's a completely boorish attitude, as the people say. Well, what can I call it? An outrage. Period." (in an interview with Russian TV channels on December 9, 2015).

 

About Western partners

"Our Western partners sometimes behave like a bull in a china shop. They burst in, ruin everything inside, and then get curious what to do about it." (in an interview with Russia Today, August 4, 2013).

 

About Western sanctions

"We had hoped until the very last moment that our foreign colleges would understand that sanctions are a dead end, that nobody needs them. But they haven’t realized this yet." (at a meeting of the Russian government on August 7, 2014).

"We’ll never ask for these sanctions to be lifted. They’ll come and say: Let’s finally put an end to this because nobody is better off with it; everyone is only the worse off." (in an interview to Time magazine, February 15, 2016).

"Whom has it helped feel better? By the way, the Americans just do not care a bit, because they still have about $25-billion trade with us. They didn’t lose anything. <...> While the Europeans saw a slump by half." (in the program Talk with Dmitry Medvedev on December 5, 2019).

 

About relations with partners in the WTO

"We have been kept in the antechamber for 17 years, where we persistently tried to prove that we deserved entry into the world trade community ... Now we have every right to demand compliance with the established rules and norms from other countries participating in the WTO. No need to be shy. It is appropriate to fight back where it’s reasonable and legal!" (in the annual report of the government in the State Duma on April 22, 2014).

 

About nostalgia for the Soviet Union

"If you don’t discard bad things, it will be impossible to live on. That’s how human memory works. There is certain idealization. <...> But the Soviet Union cannot be idealized. I will tell you frankly. A vast majority of modern youth would’ve been unable to live there. <...> But it should not be looked at as a blank spot by any means. The Soviet Union is our history — controversial, but very important." (in the program Talk with Dmitry Medvedev on December 5, 2019).

 

About the roads

"In Scandinavia, the climate is not better than ours. And in Canada it is not better than ours. But engineering and construction standards are respected there and far less is stolen." (in a distance conference on ways of improving the quality of regional and municipal roads on April 29, 2016).

 

About low school teacher salaries

"It is a calling [the profession of a teacher — TASS]. If you want to make money, there are lots of wonderful places where you can do this faster and better." (at a meeting with participants of the Terra Scientia forum on August 4 2016).

 

About artificial intelligence

"Governments around the world should hurry until an artificial superintelligence comes to power and changes our bodies and presses the ‘delete’ button in order to reset our minds." (in a speech at the Open Innovations forum in Skolkovo, October 23, 2017).

 

About the Nobel Prize

"I cannot say anything about the Nobel Prize. Probably, getting it is no more difficult than becoming a world football champion." (at a meeting of the organizing committee for the International Year of the Periodic Table of Chemical Elements on February 6, 2019).

 

About the doctoral dissertation

"At a certain point I had an idea of writing a doctorate only to eventually decide that I won’t do it. Because it will look very funny." (at a meeting with post-graduate students of Russian universities on March 26, 2013).

 

About the nickname

"When they call me Dimon on the Internet, it’s completely normal. It’s human touch. That’s the kind of environment you encounter there. <...> Dimon? Well, they called me this way when I was a boy. That’s childish, I don’t mind." (in an interview with the newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda May 22, 2013).

 

About philosophy in life

"Being in good shape and having a smile on my face — that’s my philosophy of life." (at a meeting with students of the Moscow Institute of Steel and Alloys on January 24, 2014).

"In general, I am an optimist. Everything will be fine in the historical perspective. For now it will be difficult. Humanity would have disappeared altogether if, in the long run, everything had not been fine in the historical perspective." (in the program Talk with Dmitry Medvedev on December 5, 2019).

 

RUSSIAN GOVERNMENT RESIGNATION
China values Medvedev’s contribution to bilateral relations
The entire Russian government, headed by Dmitry Medvedev, resigned on Wednesday
Read more
PM candidate Mishustin announces planned changes in new Cabinet
Mishustin said that he would discuss candidates for the positions of ministers, according to the head of the United Russia party’s parliamentary faction
Read more
Putin dissatisfied with Russia's birth rate
Low incomes of most households with children directly threatens Russia’s demographic future, Putin said
Read more
Russian large amphibious assault ship to take to sea for further trials
It was earlier reported that the final stage of shipbuilders’ sea trials aboard the Pyotr Morgunov would be combined with state trials
Read more
Putin to sign decree on putting constitutional amendments to the vote — Kremlin
In his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday Putin suggested putting a package of amendments to the Russian Constitution to the vote
Read more
Haftar says ceasefire agreement ignores Libyan army's demands
In particular, Haftar insisted on allowing his troops to enter Tripoli, Sky News Arabia reported
Read more
Russian troops test-fire latest S-350 anti-aircraft missile system
The first S-350 surface-to-air missile system will arrive at its permanent deployment site in the Leningrad Region in the immediate future, according to the ministry
Read more
Russian large anti-submarine warfare ship to enter Mediterranean through Black Sea straits
The warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov left Severomorsk on December 3, 2019 and made a transit of the Norwegian, North and Mediterranean Seas into the Black Sea in complex weather conditions
Read more
Highlights of Putin's State of the Nation Address
Read more
Russian government resigns
Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev thinks it right to resign in the wake of proposals to amend the constitution
Read more
Iraqi government to have final say on US military presence — Pompeo
The US Secretary of State said he fully supported efforts of US President Donald Trump to reduce the US military presence in the region, but the 'risk is not behind us'
Read more
Russia ready to help establish dialogue between US and Iran, Lavrov says
Russia is in opposition to escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf region, the Russian foreign minister stated
Read more
‘Bad News’: Russian senator slams joint statement by France, Germany, UK on JCPOA
According to the senator, by having unilaterally withdrawn from the JCPOA, Washington has violated its commitment as a party to the treaty and a permanent UN Security Council member
Read more
Putin proposes vesting Russia’s lower house with power to nominate PM, cabinet
The president will be legally obliged to appoint the candidates proposed, according to Vladimir Putin
Read more
Iran to sue Trump over Soleimani killing
Tensions in the Middle East escalated following a US drone strike near Baghdad's airport on January 3, which killed Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force Commander, General Qasem Soleimani
Read more
Fighting resumes in Tripoli as Haftar leaves Moscow without signing ceasefire deal — TV
Artillery fire is heard in Tripoli’s southern neighborhoods of Salah Al-Deen and Ain Zara
Read more
Erdogan vows to teach Haftar a lesson if attacks on Government of National Accord continue
Commander of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar earlier left Moscow without signing a peace deal with the internationally recognized Government of National Accord
Read more
Several military aircraft destroyed in missile attacks at US facilities in Iraq — TV
Read more
Trump informed on missile attacks at US military facilities in Iraq
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for the missile attacks
Read more
Putin says Syrian president should invite Trump to visit Damascus
Russian leader expressed readiness to send this invitation to the US president
Read more
Russia, India to sign first contract with third state for BrahMos cruise missile in spring
BrahMos Aerospace is currently discussing possible contracts with a number of other nations
Read more
Russia not planning to exchange convicted Israeli woman — senior diplomat
The Israeli was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison in Russia on drugs smuggling charges
Read more
Libya’s Haftar won’t sign peace deal until amendments are made — media
According to the report, Haftar has already returned to Benghazi after leaving Moscow without signing the deal
Read more
Russian diplomat brushes off ‘fake news’ about US citizenship of her family
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed that she had never had residence permit in any country either
Read more
Putin suggests plebiscite on proposed package of constitutional amendments
Putin said that he sees no grounds to adopt new constitution in Russia
Read more
Al-Taji military base hosting US military comes under missile attack — Al Hadath TV
Read more
Crimean shipyard confirms readiness to build helicopter carriers for Russian Navy
The shipyard has the country’s largest dry dock, which earlier enabled it to build such large-capacity vessels as the Krym and Pobeda supertankers, and also the world’s first nuclear-powered LASH carrier and container ship Sevmorput, the press office noted
Read more
Mikhail Mishustin's biography
Mikhail Mishustin has been nominated to the post of the Russian prime minister
Read more
Russian cutting-edge corvette test-fires shipborne weapons during trials in Barents Sea
The corvette has been undergoing trials at the Northern Fleet’s combat training ranges since November 13
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet missile cruiser enters Mediterranean
In a few days, the warship’s crew will make a business call at a foreign port, the press office said, without specifying the port or the country of the visit
Read more
Putin: Russia is world’s leader in advanced weaponry for first time in history
Russia has ensured its defense capability for decades to come but "should not rest on laurels and relax," Putin pointed out
Read more
About 1,000 people leave militants-controlled areas in Syria’s Idlib
The ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone in northern Syria entered into force on January 12
Read more
80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq — Reuters
Earlier, CNN reported that Iran's missiles hit the part of the air base in Iraq where no US troops were stationed
Read more
Russian hi-tech firm develops new flight control system for Mi-28NM combat helicopters
The new flight control system is lighter by its weight and smaller by its dimensions than other systems
Read more
Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet missile cruiser visits Cyprus
Last time, the Marshal Ustinov called at the port of Limassol in mid-October 2019
Read more
Putin instructs government to perform duties until new Cabinet is formed
Read more
Putin proposes candidacy of Federal Tax Service chief Mishustin for PM
Mikhail Mishustin has been heading the Russian Federal Tax Service since April 2010
Read more
Russia’s first helicopter carriers to be laid in early May — source
The ships will be named Sevastopol and Vladivostok, after cities in Crimea and Russia’s Far East, respectively
Read more
UN Security Council to discuss OPCW report on Douma incident — Russian mission
A number of non-governmental organizations, including the White Helmets, alleged that chemical weapons were used in Douma, Eastern Ghouta, on April 7, 2018
Read more
Russian top diplomat: No final results achieved at talks on Libya in Moscow
Russia is proposing piecing together actions taken by key actors to achieve settlement in Libya
Read more
Press review: Why Iran admitted its plane crash guilt and Moscow awaits Libyan rivals
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, January 13
Read more
Shanghai Cooperation Organization plans to hold its 2020 summit in Russia’s Chelyabinsk
The SCO member countries are Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan
Read more
Several people arrested in Iran in Ukrainian plane crash case
The crash killed all 176 people on board
Read more
Court in Ukraine orders investigation of Poroshenko, Obama administration members
Ex-US vice-president, Joseph Biden is also suspected of corruption, according to a member of the Ukrainian parliament
Read more
Libya’s Haftar drawing up forces for another attack on Tripoli — media
Commander of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar earlier left Moscow without signing a peace deal with the internationally recognized Government of National Accord
Read more
Russian PM nominee Mishustin arrives at State Duma
Read more
Putin to introduce office of Security Council deputy head, appoint Medvedev
The president recalled that Dmitry Medvedev is a former president and has been heading the government for almost eight years
Read more
Russia hails Sri Lanka’s plans to become major trade, financial center in Asia — Lavrov
Relations between Russia and Sri Lanka have always been intrinsically valuable and have never depended on international developments, Lavrov said
Read more
Russia will finish Nord Stream 2 without foreign assistance, Gazprom CEO vows
Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said that it will take a little longer but we don’t have technological obstacles to do this on our own
Read more
Press review: Baghdad not rushing to kick US troops out and power struggle rocks Abkhazia
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday January 14
Read more