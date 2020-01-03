Iranian commander’s murder to lead to mounting tensions in the region - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a US strike in Iraq will result in growing tensions in the Middle East, a Russian Foreign Ministry source told TASS on Friday.

"We consider Soleimani’s murder in a US missile strike at the suburbs of Baghdad an adventurous step that will lead to growing tensions throughout the region," the source noted. "Soleimani devotedly served the cause of protecting Iran’s national interests. We are offering our sincere condolences to the Iranian people.".