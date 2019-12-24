Poland must apologize for collaboration with Nazis in 1930s — senator

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Polish authorities must apologize for their country’s actual collaboration with Nazi Germany in the 1930s, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with the top officials of the Federal Assembly in Moscow on Tuesday.

"We’ve learned a great deal about a certain period dating back 80 years ago, when Poland in fact collaborated with Nazi Germany," Volodin said in the wake of Putin’s statement on this issue, made at the Defense Ministry’s board meeting earlier in the day. "I believe it would be appropriate for the Polish leadership to present apologies. They have been trying to brush it under the carpet all along, to put the blame on others and to invent something. At least it would be honest to apologize. If they lack the archives, then we have the strongest wish to let them see these documents," Volodin added.