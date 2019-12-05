Russia expels Bulgarian diplomat in response to Sofia’s actions — source

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Moscow has expelled a Bulgarian embassy employee in a tit-for-tat response to Sofia’s move to declare a Russian diplomat persona non grata, a Russian Foreign Ministry source told TASS on Thursday.

"This is a tit-for-tat response, which we have warned about," the source said.

On October 29, Bulgaria declared a Russian embassy employee persona non grata, saying he was suspected of espionage. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said then that Moscow would consider retaliatory measures "in accordance with diplomatic practice."