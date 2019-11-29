Putin expects Russia-Islamic World forum to boost mutual trust

UFA, November 29. /TASS/. A meeting of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group will help boost trust-based relations between Moscow and members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message to the meeting’s participants, which was read out by President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

"I expect that you will hold substantive discussions, and your ideas and initiatives will help boost trust and mutual understanding between our countries and people," the message reads.

According to the Russian president, the meeting’s participants will particularly exchange views on ways to enhance dialogue between religions. Putin pointed out that Russia and OIC countries were committed to the primacy of international law and democratic world order, and were also determined to ensure global peace and security.

"The important thing is that Russia and the organization’s members coordinate their efforts to combat global threats and challenges, resolve regional conflicts and various humanitarian issues," the message adds.