Russia values dialogue with Organization of Islamic Cooperation — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia considers its cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as crucial in ironing out crises in the Middle East and in waging war on terror, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a meeting with the OIC’s Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen.

"We appreciate our dialogue on the issues of global development, most notably on resolving current crises in the Islamic world," Lavrov said. "We believe it is very important to coordinate our stances on the basis of certain decisions of the UN Security Council on such issues as the Palestinian-Israeli settlement, crises in Syria, Yemen, Libya and other parts of the world."

"No doubt, our efforts are always in demand on such vital issues as fight against international terrorism. Here our stances also meet," Lavrov said.

In his turn, Yousef Al-Othaimeen noted that one of key problems today is terrorism, which cannot be justified. He also wondered about Russia’s stance on the situation in Syria, Libya, Sudan, Iraq and Yemen. The OIC chief stressed that Russia as a superpower has impact in terms of peace and security.