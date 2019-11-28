Putin backs idea of inviting CSTO military to attend 2020 Victory Day Parade

BISHKEK, November 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has endorsed the idea of inviting military from all member-states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a post-Soviet security bloc, to take part in the Victory Day Parade on May 9, 2020.

"We expect leaders of the organization’s member-states to attend festive events in Moscow on May 9, 2020 and we are thankful for supporting the idea that military contingents from all CSTO countries should take part in the Victory Day Parade on Red Square," Putin told a plenary meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

The Russian president noted that a detailed plan on holding memorial, social and cultural events in all CSTO countries had been coordinated. Putin emphasized that the CSTO countries should share stance that it’s vital to provide unbiased information on the crucial role of the Soviet Union’s nations in defeating Nazi Germany.

"This month, a special committee of the UN General Assembly approved Russia’s draft resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism, with 121 countries voting in favor of it," Putin recalled. "I would like to express gratitude to all CSTO members, which did not only unanimously back the resolution but also co-authored it."