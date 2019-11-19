Program of Putin’s visit to Paris is still in the works — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The program of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Paris on December 9 for a summit of the Normandy Four is being worked out now, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS commenting on a possible separate meeting with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky.

"The program of this trip is only in the works," Peskov said.

The Normandy Four summit (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine) devoted to settling the Ukrainian crisis is scheduled for December 9 in Paris. Besides Putin and Zelensky, the summit will be attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

On November 12, former Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested arranging a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents. The Kremlin emphasized that it was early to speak about a possible bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky, noting that a major focus should be made on preparing for the Normandy Quartet’s summit.