MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. US Special Envoy for North Korea Mark Lambert has noted the importance of cooperation with Moscow at the meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Ambassador-at-Large Oleg Burmistrov, the US Embassy in Moscow said in a statement released on Friday.

"The conversation was candid and constructive, and Special Envoy Lambert emphasized the importance of continued close coordination with Russia on North Korea," the statement said.