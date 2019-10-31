Resolution on Russia’s participation in G7 is pre-election attack on Trump — senator

"It’s the Democrats’ yet another pre-election attack on Trump, and, as usual, at Russia’s expense," Kosachyov said on his Facebook page.

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The chairman of the Federation Council’s International Affairs Committee, Konstantin Kosachyov, believes that the resolution against Russia’s participation in G7 summits, approved by the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US Congress House of Representatives, is another pre-election attack by the Democratic Party against US President Donald Trump, which is being carried out at Russia’s expense again.

He described the reasons for adopting such an anti-Russian resolution as a fake.

"Russia allegedly annexed Crimea and continues to undermine democracy and human rights at home and abroad," he stated.

"What makes the ‘Russia undermines democracy’ mantra very handy is it begins to be taken for granted if repeated often enough and at a certain point no longer requires any arguments," Kosachyov went on.

He remarked that groundless anti-Russian rhetoric would at a certain point make the US audience feel bored.

"This will happen not in an instant, but it is inevitable," Kosachyov believes.

"We said everything a long time ago: we are not eager to participate, we do not regard participation as an encouragement, while real action is discussed on other platforms, from where Russia cannot be expelled even by the harshest acts of the US Congress," he concluded.

Resolution on G7

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the US Congress House of Representatives on Wednesday unanimously voted to bar Russia from G7 summits until "it respects the territorial integrity of its neighbors."

At the same time resolutions by the House of Representatives and the Senate adopted separately in each house of the US Congress have no legal power and play the role of recommendations. In this way lawmakers express their point of view on this or that issue, while the executive authorities are free to ignore such documents.