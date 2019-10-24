Russia to help African nations develop national healthcare systems, says Putin

SOCHI, October 24. /TASS/. Russia will continue to help African nations develop their national healthcare systems, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday after the Russia-Africa summit.

"Russia will continue to render its assistance to the countries of the African continent in the development of their national healthcare systems, in ensuring a wide access to highly qualified medical services for all population strata, in strengthening Africa’s potential in controlling epidemics," he said.

According to the Russian leader, this is a mutually beneficial work as Russian companies will have a possibility to reach the African market and derive profits in the interests of Russia and its citizens.

The Russian president once again thanked his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, for his assistance in the organization of the Russia-Africa economic forum and summit and expressed gratitude to "all African colleagues who took part in the summit for fruitful joint work."

"I am confident that the implementation of the plans and initiatives that were agreed during the summit will make it possible to raise the Russia-Africa cooperation up to a qualitatively new level," Putin stressed.

Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi hosted the first Russia-Africa summit on October 23-24. The forum was co-chaired by Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt. The leaders of all the 54 African nations were invited to take part. Eight major African integration associations and organizations were also involved in the event. An economic forum was held on the summit’s sideline. It was attended by the continent’s heads of state, representatives of the business community and government agencies. TASS was the official photo host agency of the summit and the economic forum.