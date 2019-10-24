US Congress starts realizing threat posed by Ukraine’s Azov battalion - Russian envoy

WASHINGTON, October 24. /TASS/. The United States Congress has taken cue from US intelligence agencies and has started realizing a threat posed by Ukraine’s nationalist Azov battalion, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov has said.

"The initiative of some US legislators, who showed interest why the neo-Nazi group Azov has not been included in the list of the State Department’s terror organizations, certainly deserves attention. The rampage by far-right extremism has spread beyond Ukraine. Apparently, Congress has taken cue of US intelligence agencies and started realizing a threat posed by Azov and Americans contacting it," the ambassador said.