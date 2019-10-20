Russia, Serbia reach unprecedented level of understanding - Medvedev

BELGRADE, October 20. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev believes that Russia and Serbia have achieved an unprecedentedly high level of mutual understanding, and it is important to keep the momentum.

Commenting on a similar statement by Serbian President Alexandar Vucic, Medvedev said: "I totally agree, the most important thing is to preserve it [mutual understanding]."

"It can be preserved only if we assess a whole range of international events from similar viewpoints," the Russian premier went on.

He once again reiterated Russia’s stance on the Kosovo problem.

"We express full support to Serbia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and will be guided by this principle in the future," he said.

According to Medvedev, Russia was calm about Serbia’s European aspirations and EU integration plans.

During the Russian premier's visit, Russia and Serbia sign an agreement to issue a state export loan to the government of Serbia.

The document was signed by Russian Deputy Finance Minister Yuri Zubarev and Serbian Finance Minister Sinisa Mali. Earlier reports estimated the loan at 172.5 million euro.

Moscow and Belgrade also signed a memorandum on cooperation in development of innovations and digital technologies and a memorandum on opening Russian industrial manufacturing facilities in Serbia.