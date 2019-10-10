Georgia’s stance on dialogue with Russia should be clarified to resume flights — ministry

Tbilisi has expressed interest in improving relations with Moscow, particularly in the economic field, according to the senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russia needs to understand Georgia’s position on normalization of bilateral ties before resumption of flights to this country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said in an interview with TASS.

Read also Russia will resume flights to Georgia as soon as ties improve — Kremlin

"If we see that the Georgian side truly wants to normalize our relations, we will be thinking of some other steps, including the one you mentioned," he underlined. On June 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree temporarily banning Russian air companies from carrying out flights to Georgia from July 8. Starting on July 8, the Russian Transport Ministry's decision of June 22 to suspend Georgian flights to Russia also came into effect. The sanctions were introduced after a few thousands people staged an anti-Russian rally in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi on June 20, which was dispersed by police. The clashes were instigated by a scandal around the Russian delegation headed by State Duma (Russian parliament’s lower chamber) lawmaker Sergei Gavrilov that arrived in Georgia for a session of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy. Relations with Russia Tbilisi has expressed interest in improving relations with Moscow, particularly in the economic field, the Russian deputy foreign minister told TASS.