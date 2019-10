Russia to resume flights to Georgia when it sees no threat for its citizens — Lavrov

SOCHI, October 4. /TASS/. Moscow will resume flights to Georgia after it is clear that Tbilisi’s hostile policy against Russia is a thing of the past, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"[The flights resumption can be expected] when it is obvious that there is no more return to aggression," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that Moscow saw the first positive signals, namely the recent meeting in New York between the Russian and Georgian foreign ministers.