Lavrov to speak about US visa fiasco at UN General Assembly

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has promised to raise the issue of the United States’ refusal to give entry visas to members of the Russian delegation to the United Nations annual General Assembly meeting during his speech at this meeting, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Tuesday.
"Before the delegation’s departure, I spoke with its head, Sergey Lavrov, at the airport. He confirmed that he planned to raise this topic during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly," Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house, told journalists.