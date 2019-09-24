Kremlin urges tough response to US failure to issue visas to Russian senators

Peskov has dismissed the situation as unacceptable, stressing that this demands a tough response by both Moscow and the United Nations.

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The United States has broken international rules by failing to issue visas to Russian senators for taking part in the UN General Assembly’s session, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The situation is alarming and certainly unacceptable, and such steps are unacceptable. Washington is violating its international commitments, this is a direct violation of Washington’s international obligations because this is not a bilateral visit, this is a visit by Russia’s delegation to the UN General Assembly," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov stressed that the US has no right to impose any restrictions on those who are visiting the UN General Assembly.

The US has violated the rules and "this certainly demands a rather tough response of Moscow and, as we believe, not a less tough response of the UN, because the situation directly concerns the UN and its headquarters," he said.