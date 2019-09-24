‘Outrageous disrespect’: Diplomat excoriates US refusal to issue visas to Russian envoys

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The United States’ refusal to issue entry visas to a number of Russian delegates to the UN General Assembly session is an example of Washington’s outrageous disrespect towards UN members, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"A number of official Russian delegates have been denied US visas for participation in the UN General Assembly session. This is an example of the United States’ outrageous disrespect towards UN members and of failure to comply with its obligations of the host country," she said.