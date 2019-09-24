Russian senators fail to receive visa to attend UN session

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Several Russian senators, including Chairman of the Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev, have not received US visas and won’t be able to attend the annual session of the UN General Assembly.
"In violation of its commitments to international community, the US side failed to issue visas for some members of the official delegation, including me, and a group of persons accompanying them, who were planning to fly today to New York to take part in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. This is an outrageous act that can be neither explained nor justified," Kosachev told TASS.