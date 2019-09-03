Russian State Duma’s commission on foreign interference to invite US ambassador to session

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Commission on Foreign Interference in Russia’s Internal Affairs will invite US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman to one of its sessions, head of the commission Vasily Piskarev told reporters on Tuesday, commenting on Huntsman’s claims that he is ready to explain the publications related to unsanctioned Moscow rallies on the embassy's social networks.
"We have sent a letter to Mr. Huntsman, however, his office address has changed, so it seems like he didn’t receive it," Piskarev said. "It’s good that he has expressed his desire to meet and give an explanation to the commission on the investigation of foreign interference in Russia’s internal affairs," he continued. "I hope that soon, we will decide on the date of the commission’s session, to which we will invite Mr. Huntsman, so that we can ask the questions that are of interest to us, related to the US Embassy’s interference in Russia’s internal affairs."