Russian Foreign Ministry slams reports on US teachers refused Russian visas as blatant lie

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The reports suggesting that American teachers were refused Russian visas are an outright lie, because they were traveling to Russia with diplomatic passports, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

"This is a blatant lie, because the US side has concealed facts," the Russian diplomatic agency pointed out. "These are the facts: the teachers of an American school in Moscow are sent to Russia as embassy employees with diplomatic passports, even though the school works as a commercial enterprise. The pricelist is available for everyone to study."