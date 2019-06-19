Kremlin calls Russian-US-Israeli security meeting ‘important contact’

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. At the upcoming meeting in Jerusalem Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, US National Security Advisor John Bolton and his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat will hold an important exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East and Syria, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This is a very important contact. The sides will have a vital exchange of views on the situation in the region, namely the Middle East settlement, the settlement process in Syria and other issues, which they consider necessary to discuss," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, Russia’s Security Council reported that the trilateral meeting of the Russian, US and Israeli security officials would be held in Jerusalem on June 24-25. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called this "an unprecedented and historic" meeting.