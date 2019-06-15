Russia expects new Moldovan government to improve political situation, envoy says

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Moscow expects that the new Moldovan government will improve the political situation in the country, Russian Presidential Envoy for Trade and Economic Ties with Moldova, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak told reporters on Saturday.

"We are certainly satisfied that reason has prevailed over the reckless approach of the former regime," he said. "I hope that the newly formed parliamentary coalition and Moldova’s new government will have enough political wisdom and prudence to continue the dismantling of the criminal regime and improve the political situation in the country," Kozak added.

"It will make it possible to resolve political differences through transparent and reliable political institutions based on the true will of the people," the Russian envoy noted.

Kozak pointed out that Russia, the United States and the European Union had managed to take a common stance aimed at supporting democratic processes in Moldova.

Political crisis in Moldova

Moldova’s parliament was unable to create a ruling coalition and form a government following the February elections. Only on June 8, the Party of Socialists supporting President Igor Dodon managed to reach an agreement with the pro-EU ACUM bloc to oppose the Democratic Party led by oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc, which controlled the former parliament and cabinet. The leader of the Party of Socialists Zinaida Greceanii was elected the parliament’s speaker, and the government was formed with Maia Sandu, the leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity, a part of the ACUM bloc, as the prime minister.

The Democratic Party refused to recognize the new government and turned to the Constitutional Court, which ruled that the parliament’s resolutions were invalid as the parliament had failed to form a government within 90 days (starting on March 9, when the lawmakers received their mandates).

After that, the Constitutional Court authorized acting Prime Minister and member of the Democratic Party Pavel Filip to sign a decree on the parliament’s dissolution instead of the president. Dodon described the move as an attempt to usurp power.

On Friday, the Democratic Party announced the resignation of Pavel Filip’s cabinet. According to a party source, the decision was made after US Ambassador to Chisinau Derek Hogan’s visit to the party office.