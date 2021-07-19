Putin offers condolences to King Philippe of Belgium over devastating floods

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to King Philippe of Belgium over the tragic aftermath of floods, which left dozens of people killed or missing, according to a telegram published in the Kremlin website.

"Your Royal Majesty, please accept our most sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of floods in the southern and eastern regions of your country. Russia shares the grief of those who lost their loved ones as a result of this natural disaster, and hopes for a speedy recovery of all victims," the telegram says.

According to the Interior Ministry, the heaviest floods over the past 100 years killed 36 people and another 127 went missing. The floods caused by torrential rain swept through the southern Belgian region of Wallonia on July 14-16.

The most affected provinces are Liege, Namur, Limburg, Hainaut and Luxembourg, and major damage was caused in the area of the Ardennes and the Meuse and Sambre River valleys. The disaster destroyed and damaged hundreds of houses, as well as highways and railroads. The Belgian government has requested the EU’s financial assistance to carry out the restoration works.