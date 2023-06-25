Russian Armed Forces repel 10 attacks from Ukraine around Artemovsk

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces repelled 10 attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine around Artemovsk, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

According to him, over the day the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to attempt offensive operations in the Donetsk, Krasnolymansk, Yuzhno-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions.

"In the Donetsk direction near the city of Artemovsk, competent and courageous actions of the defending units of the Russian Southern Group of Forces successfully repelled 10 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Kurdyumovka, Yagodnoe, Zaliznyanskoye and Dubovo-Vasilevka in the Donetsk People's Republic over the day," he said.