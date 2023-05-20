Two civilians killed, two more wounded in LPR after Ukrainian bomb explodes in air

LUGANSK, May 20. /TASS/. Two civilians were killed and two more wounded in a village outside the city of Pervomaysk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) after an identified explosive device of the Ukrainian armed forces detonated in the air, Sergey Kolyagin, the city mayor, said on Saturday.

"Our cities and towns are again suffering from the Ukrainian armed formations. As a result of the detonation in the air of an unidentified explosive device in Kalinovo-Borshchevatoye, two local people were killed and two more wounded," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Information about damage and the circumstances of the incident is being clarified.