All men being called up in Snigiryovka district near Kherson, says official

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has ordered a forced mobilization among all male residents of the Snigiryovka district in the Kherson Region, the district’s top official, Yury Barbashov, told TASS on Saturday.

"The main problem now is that there has been the enlistment of the entire male population. A permanent conscription is underway, and everybody is being called up, in the territories which were under our control, too," the official reported. According to him, men are being taken from their homes and taken into custody, and a curfew has been imposed.

"And without any training whatsoever, [the men] are being dispatched to the hottest battle lines on the front, in fact, for slaughtering. The entire population in Kherson and the Kherson Region, specifically the Snigiryovka district, is affected," Barbashov specified.

Locals have come to realize what is happening on the frontlines and how huge the losses of the Ukrainian army have been, and "that’s sobering," Barbashov added. "We have information that some guys who were called up from our district have managed to surrender to the Russian army and that they are okay and feeling fine now," he said.

The Ukrainian authorities declared martial law on February 24, 2022, and on the same day Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree ordering a general mobilization starting on February 25, 2022. The Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has repeatedly extended Zelensky’s decrees on martial law and mobilization. The most recent extension was on February 7, when the mobilization order was extended for 90 days starting from February 19, when the previous decrees expired.