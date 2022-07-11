Over 22,000 people evacuated from Ukraine, DPR, LPR to Russia in past day

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. More than 22,000 people, including more than 3,000 children, were evacuated from dangerous regions in Ukraine, and from the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics to Russia during the day, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Monday.

"Despite the difficulties and obstacles created by the Kievregime, during the day, as many as 22,017 people, including 3,479 children, were evacuated from dangerous zones in various Ukrainian regions, and from the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics to Russia without participation of the Ukrainian side," he said. "Since the beginning of the special military operation, as many as 2,481,664 people, including 390,578 children, have been evacuated."

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, 4,433 private cars crossed the Russian border in the past day and 392,367 since the beginning of the operation.