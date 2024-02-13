France delivers proposal to Lebanon aimed at ending hostilities with Israel

PARIS, February 13. /TASS/. Paris has delivered a written proposal to Beirut aimed at ending hostilities with Israel, Reuters reported, citing the document.

The French initiative particularly calls for fighters from Hezbollah's armed wing to withdraw ten kilometers from the border.

The plan’s goal is to prevent a conflict "that risks spiraling out of control" and enforce "a potential ceasefire." It ultimately envisions Israeli-Lebanese negotiations on delineation of the land border between the two countries.

Military activities in southern Lebanon have been going on in parallel to Israel’s operation in the Gaza Strip, fueling concern of an all-out confrontation in the Middle East, the news agency noted.