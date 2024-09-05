Four Palestinians died after Israel’s strike on refugee camp in Gaza — TV

DUBAI, September 5. /TASS/. Four Palestinians died as a result of Israel’s bombardment of a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, the Al Jazeera television channel reported.

According to the television channel, at least four people were found dead after Israel’s strike on a refugee camp near the Al Aqsa hospital in the city of al-Balah.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.