NEW YORK, May 26. /TASS/. Tehran will ensure its security and will not give in to pressure during talks with the United States on Iran's nuclear program despite the potential threat of military strikes from Israel, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ismail Baghaei told CNN.

"Iranians would not be conducive to any sort of pressure," he said in response to a question about potential Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. "We will certainly defend our national security," the diplomat emphasized.