Venezuela’s acting president expresses gratitude for Russia’s solidarity — ambassador

CARACAS, July 15. /TASS/. Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez highly commended Russia’s solidarity and humanitarian aid to Venezuela following the devastating earthquake, Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told a TASS correspondent.

"Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez expressed profound gratitude to the people and the government of Russia for their attention to the tragedy, which claimed many lives, their solidarity and humanitarian assistance they provided," the ambassador said, adding that they "together with Rodriguez visited Caracas's main humanitarian aid collection and distribution center, where part of the Russian assistance, that does not require special storage conditions, has been temporarily stored."

At the end of last week, the Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered over 35 tons of humanitarian aid to Venezuela aboard two aircraft for those affected by the devastating earthquake. This assistance includes food supplies, tents for temporary shelter for those left homeless, daily necessities, motor pumps, and medicines.

A powerful earthquake struck Venezuela on the evening of June 24. Two tremors, measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, were recorded approximately 40 seconds apart. As of July 14, Venezuela’s earthquake death toll had reached 4,734 people, with 16,740 injured and 17,907 left homeless. A total of 190 buildings were destroyed, while another 856 sustained significant damage. As many as 20,903 people were provided shelter in 107 temporary camps, and 6,462 people were rescued during search operations.

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