Fire breaks out in Chernobyl exclusion zone

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. A fire broke out again in the Chernobyl exclusion zone four days after a major blaze was put out, Ukraine’s state emergencies service said.

"The firefighting operation to extinguish a surface fire continues in the exclusion zone," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Fires broke out in the Chernobyl exclusion zone in late June. Thick smog was reported in Kiev. It took two weeks to extinguish the fires. Ukraine’s Hydrometeorological Institute recorder high levels of air pollution in the region. Furthermore, a fire tornado was observed in the exclusion zone in early July.