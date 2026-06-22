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At least 54 injured, 18 missing after explosion at Qatari plant — Interior Ministry

The incident occurred at the Barzan gas processing plant as a result of an operational error

DOHA, June 22. /TASS/. At least 54 people were injured and another 18 remain missing following an explosion at a gas processing plant in the Ras Laffan industrial area northeast of Doha, Qatar’s Interior Ministry said.

"The total number of people injured in the accident at one of the plants in the Ras Laffan industrial area stands at 54. At the same time, the Internal Security Force’s Lekhwiya search-and-rescue team, together with the Civil Defense Department, is conducting an operation to locate 18 missing persons," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, a TASS correspondent reported that residents in several districts of Doha felt unusual tremors on Sunday evening resembling an earthquake. Windows and doors shook in buildings across the area. Qatar’s Interior Ministry later reported a localized explosion in the Ras Laffan industrial zone, home to the emirate’s main liquefied natural gas production facilities.

Reuters later reported, citing a source, that the incident occurred at the Barzan gas processing plant as a result of an operational error.

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