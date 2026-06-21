Massive explosion rocks industrial area northeast of Doha — Qatari interior ministry

DOHA, June 21. /TASS/. A powerful explosion rocked Qatar’s Rass Laffan Industrial Area housing the country’s key liquefied natural gas production facilities, the emirate’s interior ministry said.

"A local explosion occurred at a plant in the Rass Laffan Industrial Area. Civil defense forces are working to eliminate the consequences of the accident. No one was hurt, no leaks were reported," it said.

According to a TASS correspondent, residents of some of Dona’s neighborhoods felt strange tremors resembling an earthquake, with windows and doors shaking in buildings.