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At least three hospitalized after train derailment in Istanbul metro

Train service on the line has been temporarily suspended

ISTANBUL, June 19. /TASS/. At least three people were injured after a train derailed in the Istanbul metro on Friday evening, with the victims taken to hospitals, the NTV television reported.

The incident occurred at 7:05 p.m. local time (4:05 p.m. GMT) on the M4 line in the Bostanci area on the Asian side of Istanbul. The train was traveling from the Kadikoy district municipality to Sabiha Gokcen Airport. Passengers were evacuated through the tunnel.

Train service on the line has been temporarily suspended. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

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Turkey
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